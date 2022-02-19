U-18 women's booters win friendly match

The Bangladesh U-18 women's football team beat Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) women's football team by 5-1 goals in a friendly football match held on Friday at Birshresatha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

FIFA council member and Bangladesh Football Federation and Asian Football Confederation's executive member Mahfuza Akter Kiron was present in the venue and witnessed the match.

The friendly match was arranged as part of the preparation for the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship to be held from March 15-25 in Jamshedpur, India.

Bangladesh will start their SAFF Championship campaign taking on Nepal on March 17. -BSS























