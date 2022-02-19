Mohammedan return to winning streak

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited returned winning streak in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football beating Saif Sporting Club by 2-0 goals held on Friday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium (BFLMRS) in Munshiganj.

In the day's match, Malian forward Souleymane Diabate and defender Emon Khan netted one goal each for Mohammedan SC who led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Souleymane Diabate, who continued his prolific form in the league, gave Mohammedan a deserving lead in the 32nd minute of the match.

After resumption, Emon sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Mohammedan in the 49th minute.

Saif SC, who suffered their second defeat in the league, tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but could not score any in the remaining proceeding.

The day's win saw, the traditional Black and White Motijheel outfit Mohammedan eight points from four matches while Saif SAC remained at their previous credit of six points playing the same number of matches.

Mohammedan will play their next match against their arch-rival Abahani Limited, Dhaka on Wednesday (Feb 23) at Sylhet District Stadium while Saif Sporting Club face Chittagong Abahani Limited at BFLMRS on Thursday (Feb 24).

Mohammedan SC played to a 1-1 goal draw with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their league opening match, beat Swadhinata Krira Sangha by a solitary goal in their second match and played to a 1-1 goal draw with Chittagong Abahani Limited in their third match of the league.

While Saif Sporting Club earlier beat Bangladesh Police Football Club by a solitary goal in t heir league opening match, defeated Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-1 goals in their second match, but they lost to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 1-0 goal in their third match of the league. BSS









