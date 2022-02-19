Video
Abahani Limited earn 3rd win in BPL

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

Players of Abahani Limited, Dhaka celebrating after scoring a goal against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in a fourth round match of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Friday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city. photo: BFF

Abahani Limited, Dhaka registered a comfortable 3-1 goal victory over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in a fourth round match of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Friday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.
In the day's match, midfielder Jewel Rana, Iranian  defender Milad Sheykh Soleimani and skipper  Nabib Newaj Jibon scored one goal each for Abahani Limited Guinea-Bissau forward Esma�l Gon�alves netted the lone goal for Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra.
After the barren first half, Jewel Rana finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Abahani Limited in the 49th minute while Milad Sheykh Soleimani doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 61st minute of the match.
Esma�l Gon�alves reduced the margin scoring a lone goal for Sheikh Russel KC in the 64th minute while Jibon completed the winners' tally scoring the third goal for Abahani Limited in the 84th minute of the match. Abahani Limited dominated the proceeding, especially in the second half and notched their deserving victory on the day while Sheikh Russel were off-colored, except the day's lone goal.
With the day's win, Abahani Limited raised their tally to 10 points from four matches while Sheikh Russel KC remained at their previous credit of five points playing the same number of matches.
Abahani Limited will play their next match against their arch-rival Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Sylhet District Stadium while Sheikh Russel KC will face Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Both the matches will be held on Wednesday (February 23).
The popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit earlier beat Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a solitary goal in their opening match, split point with Bangladesh Police Football Club playing to a 1-1 goal draw in their second match and blanked Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-0 goals in their third match of the league.  
While Sheikh Russel KC played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Mohammedan Sporting Club in their league opening match, they again split points with Chittagong Abahani Limited playing out to a 1-1 goal draw and edged past Saif Sporting Club by a lone goal in their third match of the league.
Saturday's matches: Swadhinata Krira Sangha vs Chittagong Abahani Limited at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium at Rajshahi and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra vs Uttar Baridhara Club at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. Both the matches kick off at 3 pm.     -BSS


