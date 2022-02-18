Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DU, JnU stalls failed to draw attention at Book Fair

Number of publication, sales decrease

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Tausiful Islam

Three days of Amar Ekushey Book Fair have elapsed, the stalls of Dhaka University (DU) Prakashana Sangstha and of Jagannath University (JnU) are yet to draw visitors' attention in the country's largest book fair organised by Bangla Academy.
As a matter of fact, the number of publishing books by the universities is deteriorating. However, JnU published books two times more than that
of DU.
The DU Prakashana Sangstha published four books in 2019 whereas the number was three in 2020. Only one book was published in 2021 whereas the Sangstha published only two books this year.
These two books are "Bangabandhu and Dhaka University" and "Convocation Speeches".
On the other hand, Jagannath University has published four books this year whereas the number was six in the last year.
In the last five years, a total of 24 books have been published by JnU whereas the number is 13 in case of
DU within the same span of time.
In addition, the DU Prakashana Sangstha is yet to update its' book catalogue but the JnU has already updated their book list.
"The sale is not satisfactory till now", said Nazrul Islam, a stall attendee of the publishing house of JnU.
Motiur Rahman, a sale representative of DU stall, said very selective people come to visit such stall as most people does not tend to read theoretical books.
The publishing houses of the both universities were set up in the premises of Bangla Academy.
On Thursday, February 17, a discussion was held titled "Golden Jubilee of the country's independence: Films and Dramas of Bangladesh" at the premises of Bangla Academy at 4:00pm.
On the third consecutive day of the fair, 41 new titles were launched.
The fair remains open from 2:00pm to 9:00pm on the weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it remains open from 11:00am to 9:00 pm.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, JnU stalls failed to draw attention at Book Fair
Walls in the Central Shaheed Minar area in the capital being painted
Covid patients may have higher risk of mental disorders
Disclose 10 final names: Shujan to Search Panel
BD, Aus eye larger trade, investment ties
Female physician injured in Ctg road crash dies
S'pore upbeat about Dhaka's economic potential  
BR to sell ticket thru Shohoz


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft