DU, JnU stalls failed to draw attention at Book Fair

Three days of Amar Ekushey Book Fair have elapsed, the stalls of Dhaka University (DU) Prakashana Sangstha and of Jagannath University (JnU) are yet to draw visitors' attention in the country's largest book fair organised by Bangla Academy.

As a matter of fact, the number of publishing books by the universities is deteriorating. However, JnU published books two times more than that

of DU.

The DU Prakashana Sangstha published four books in 2019 whereas the number was three in 2020. Only one book was published in 2021 whereas the Sangstha published only two books this year.

These two books are "Bangabandhu and Dhaka University" and "Convocation Speeches".

On the other hand, Jagannath University has published four books this year whereas the number was six in the last year.

In the last five years, a total of 24 books have been published by JnU whereas the number is 13 in case of

DU within the same span of time.

In addition, the DU Prakashana Sangstha is yet to update its' book catalogue but the JnU has already updated their book list.

"The sale is not satisfactory till now", said Nazrul Islam, a stall attendee of the publishing house of JnU.

Motiur Rahman, a sale representative of DU stall, said very selective people come to visit such stall as most people does not tend to read theoretical books.

The publishing houses of the both universities were set up in the premises of Bangla Academy.

On Thursday, February 17, a discussion was held titled "Golden Jubilee of the country's independence: Films and Dramas of Bangladesh" at the premises of Bangla Academy at 4:00pm.

On the third consecutive day of the fair, 41 new titles were launched.

The fair remains open from 2:00pm to 9:00pm on the weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it remains open from 11:00am to 9:00 pm.