Disclose 10 final names: Shujan to Search Panel

Shushaner Janniya Nagorik (Shujan) on Thursday asked the Search Committee constituted for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commi-ssioners to disclose the list of the 10 final names three days before its submission to the President.

It also suggested the Search Committee to

disclose who actually proposed which names for the posts of CEC and election commissioners for the sake of transparency

Shujan Secretary Dr Badiul Alam Majumder placed the suggestions at an online press conference, said a press release.

"The search committee needs to reveal its modus operandi immediately before people for the sake of maintaining its absolute transparency and neutrality," he said.

Dr Majumder, in his written statement, said transparency cannot be ensured if incomplete information is revealed or information was concealed.

"The Search Committee needs to disclose the proposers - individuals, political parties and professional bodies-beside the names of initially suggested 322 people (exact 315 names). And it needs to prepare and publish a list of 20-30 persons, including one-third women from the primary list," he said.

Then the Search Committee should prepare the final list of 10 people, including a report, and publish the list and report the people three days before these are sent to the President, said the Shujan Secretary.

Shujan President M Hafizuddin Khan, its members Dr Shahdeen Malik, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Dr Shahnaz Huda and Robaet Ferdous, among others, spoke at the conference. -UNB







