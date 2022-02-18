Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Disclose 10 final names: Shujan to Search Panel

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Shushaner Janniya Nagorik (Shujan) on Thursday asked the Search Committee constituted for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commi-ssioners to disclose the list of the 10 final names three days before its submission to the President.
It also suggested the Search Committee to
disclose who actually proposed which names for the posts of CEC and election commissioners for the sake of transparency
Shujan Secretary Dr Badiul Alam Majumder placed the suggestions at an online press conference, said a press release.
"The search committee needs to reveal its modus operandi immediately before people for the sake of maintaining its absolute transparency and neutrality," he said.
Dr Majumder, in his written statement, said transparency cannot be ensured if incomplete information is revealed or information was concealed.
"The Search Committee needs to disclose the proposers - individuals, political parties and professional bodies-beside the names of initially suggested 322 people (exact 315 names). And it needs to prepare and publish a list of 20-30 persons, including one-third women from the primary list," he said.
Then the Search Committee should prepare the final list of 10 people, including a report, and publish the list and report the people three days before these are sent to the President, said the Shujan Secretary.
Shujan President M Hafizuddin Khan, its members Dr Shahdeen Malik, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Dr Shahnaz Huda and Robaet Ferdous, among others, spoke at the conference.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, JnU stalls failed to draw attention at Book Fair
Walls in the Central Shaheed Minar area in the capital being painted
Covid patients may have higher risk of mental disorders
Disclose 10 final names: Shujan to Search Panel
BD, Aus eye larger trade, investment ties
Female physician injured in Ctg road crash dies
S'pore upbeat about Dhaka's economic potential  
BR to sell ticket thru Shohoz


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft