Female physician injured in Ctg road crash dies

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 17: A female doctor who sustained injuries in a road crash at Kazir Dewri in Chattogram on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Dr Samina Akter, mother of two children and she used to work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Memorial

Hospital of the city.

Dr Samina died at the ICU of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) around 9:30am, said Md Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station.

OC Nezam said Dr Samina was injured after being hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the city's Kazir Dewri area on Tuesday night when she was returning home by a rickshaw.

She was rushed to CMCH in a critical condition, said the OC.

She underwent a surgery on her head as she had a severe head injury and the chest bone was broken. -UNB





