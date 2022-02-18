Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Female physician injured in Ctg road crash dies

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 17: A female doctor who sustained injuries in a road crash at Kazir Dewri in Chattogram on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Dr Samina Akter, mother of two children and she used to work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Memorial
Hospital of the city.
Dr Samina died at the ICU of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) around 9:30am, said Md Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station.
OC Nezam said Dr Samina was injured after being hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the city's Kazir Dewri area on Tuesday night when she was returning home by a rickshaw.
She was rushed to CMCH in a critical condition, said the OC.
She underwent a surgery on her head as she had a severe head injury and the chest bone was broken.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, JnU stalls failed to draw attention at Book Fair
Walls in the Central Shaheed Minar area in the capital being painted
Covid patients may have higher risk of mental disorders
Disclose 10 final names: Shujan to Search Panel
BD, Aus eye larger trade, investment ties
Female physician injured in Ctg road crash dies
S'pore upbeat about Dhaka's economic potential  
BR to sell ticket thru Shohoz


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft