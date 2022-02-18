Video
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:56 AM
Home Front Page

S'pore upbeat about Dhaka's economic potential  

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Singapore are committed to further strengthening and consolidating the bilateral relations in the next 50 years and beyond.
In her message to President Abdul Hamid, President of Singapore Halimah Yacob said, "Singapore remains one of the top investors in Bangladesh, and continues to be upbeat about Bangladesh's economic potential."
The Presidents of the two friendly countries exchanged messages of felicitations and greetings on the auspicious occasion of 50 years of bilateral relations.
In their messages, President Abdul Hamid and President Halimah Yacob expressed deep satisfaction at the strong bilateral relationship that exists between the two friendly nations.
Bangladesh and Singapore commemorated the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations that was established on February 16 in 1972.
"On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I extend best wishes to you and the people of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on
the joyous occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries," said the President of Singapore.
"Singapore also appreciates the important contributions of the Bangladeshi community in Singapore, including towards our country's development," she said in a message to her Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid.
Singapore was among the first few countries that accorded recognition to an Independent Bangladesh early into her independence.
Singapore was the first Southeast Asian country to establish diplomatic relations with Bangladesh in 1972. Since then, the bilateral ties have continued to grow and prosper in a meaningful and mutually beneficial manner, said President Yacob.
Despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, she said, Singapore and Bangladesh have continued to keep up with exchanges and strengthened cooperation.
"I'm confident that we'll be able to take the bilateral ties between our two countries to greater heights in the years ahead," said the President of Singapore.
In his message to President Halimah Yacob, President Hamid said, "I'm pleased to note that Singapore remained a steadfast friend and partner in our march towards development and progress."
He said their time-tested friendship is underpinned by common interests and close cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas including people-to-people ties, trade, investment, business, health and tourism.
"I firmly believe that the last fifty years provided a solid foundation for our partnership in the next 50 years and beyond," said President Hamid.
He wished continued good health, peace, prosperity and happiness for his Singapore counterpart and for the friendly people of Singapore.


