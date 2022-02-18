BR to sell ticket thru Shohoz

Shohoz, an online ticketing platform of the country, is going to take over the responsibility of ticket sale of Bangladesh Railway (BR) ousting the monopolistic Computer Network System (CNS).

In this regard a five year agreement was signed between BR and Shohoz on last Tuesday at Rail Bhaban in the capital. Additional Director General (operation) Sardar Shahadat Ali signed the agreement on behalf of BR and Shohoz Managing Director (MD) Maliha M Qadir signed on behalf of Shohoz.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon and other senior officials of BR and Shohoz were present there.

CNS is selling BR tickets

for last 15 years. They will hand over all responsibilities to Shohoz within 21 days from the date of agreement signed between BR and Shohoz.

Sources of BR informed that Shohoz will charge for Tk0.25 per ticket while CNS is charging Tk3 per ticket. Shohoz will work through the earlier own server of Bangladesh Railway and it will be continued next 18 months.

Later, if needed Shohoz will bring changes in ticketing system and will work using their own server.

In the agreement signing ceremony, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon said, "Railways has faced a lot of problems with the CNS. We have bitter experience with them. We faced the biggest question in ticket sales and the image of the railways was being tarnished by the ticketing system."

"We have already taken steps to radically change this system. We have been able to overcome many obstacles and come to this stage today. We have started that new journey through agreement. We are now selling 50 per cent of our tickets online - in the future 100 per cent of our tickets will be sold online," he added.

The Minister said, "Railways signed an agreement with CNS in 2007. Since then, it has come to this stage by extending the term and filing lawsuits. The issue of extension of contract also came to my notice during my tenure. I did not support it and asked for a new tender. CNS also appealed. But they wanted 1 taka 40 paisa service charge. And Shohoz said 25 paise. It is Shohoz to get work in 2019 as a lowest. CNS then filed a case in the High Court. The case has been settled after so long."

Shohoz's MD Maliha M Qadir said, "Our dream was to provide services to railways - sell tickets. We are happy getting the scope of providing services in a company as big as the railways. We have succeeded. We want to give the highest service. We have been working on online bus ticketing since 2014. Selling tickets online is our core business. We have taken this task so that we can provide good service to the people."













