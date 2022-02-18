24 eminent citizens to get Ekushey Padak

The awardees already nominated by the government will be given the Ekushey Padak-2021 on Sunday, February 20.

The programme will be organised at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka at 10am on Sunday, the awards will be handed over to the recipients or their family members, according to a press release of the Cultural Affairs

Ministry.

It said that joining the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the awards to the 24 nominees for the award as recognition of their contributions to the respective fields.

Earlier on February 3, the government announced the names of 24 awardees for the Padak.

But, the ministry did not disclose the time of handing over the award due to the confirmation of the Prime Minister. After getting her nod, the time of award handing over ceremony was announced on Thursday.

Usually, PM hands over the award to the awardees on February 20 every year. But, the time was not confirmed this year due to hike of Covid 19 infection rate across the country.

This year, two persons are getting Ekushey Padak in Language movement category, four in Liberation War category, seven in Art, two in Language and Literature, two in Social Service and four in Research. Besides, one each was nominated for the award in Journalism, Science and Technology and Education.

Of those, Savar Genda's Amzad Ali Khandaker who recorded the historic March 7 speech of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered at the Ramna Race Course Ground (presently known as Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka) in 1971, was nominated for the Ekushey Padak-2021.

Among others, Mostafa MA Matin (posthumous) and Mirza Tofazzal Hossain Mukul (posthumous) won the award in the field of Language Movement while Principal Md Matiur Rahman, Syed Moazzem Ali (posthumous) and QABM Rahman were chosen under the category of Liberation War.

Renowned artist Jinat Barkatullah was awarded for Dance; Nazrul Islam Babu (posthumous), Iqbal Ahmed and Mahmudur Rahman Benu for Music; Khaled Mahmud Khan (posthumous), Afzal hossain and Masum Aziz in Acting.

MA Malek, Editor of the Daily Azadi in Chattogram, awarded for Journalism while Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das nominated in Education, SM Abraham Lincoln and Sangharaj Gyanshree Mahather in Social Services. Poets Kamal Chowdhury, also a retired bureaucrat and member secretary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Committee, and Jharna Das Purkayastha won in Language and Literature category.

Md Anwar Hossain nominated for the award in Science and Technology, and Dr Md Abdus Sattar Mandal, Dr Md Enamul Haque (team), Dr Shahanaz Sultana (team leader) and Dr Jannatul Ferdous (team) for Research works.









