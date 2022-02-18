Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

10m vaccine shots to be administered on Feb 26: Zahid

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

An elderly woman takes Covid-19 vaccine at the Khilgaon Govt Primary School in the city on Thursday. The vaccination centre was designated for floating people only. PHOTO: OBSERVER

An elderly woman takes Covid-19 vaccine at the Khilgaon Govt Primary School in the city on Thursday. The vaccination centre was designated for floating people only. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The government has taken an initiative to administer at least 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on February 26 to achieve the target of vaccinating 90 per cent of people in the country, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik on Thursday.
To implement the initiative, the Health and Family Welfare Minister has already sat in several meetings with the officials of his ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services, said a PID handout.
The meetings expressed optimism that if 90 percent of the targeted people could be brought under the vaccination coverage, both the infection and death rates would decline .
In the meetings, a number of plans were taken to implement the fresh inoculation drive.
As per the plans, at least
10 million people from the floating communities who have not yet been vaccinated yet, will be selected in upazilas, municipalities and city's wards, community centres or other places designated by the government, in order to bring them under the vaccination coverage.
Some 6.55 million vaccine shots will be provided in different levels on the day (February 26), including 4.14 million doses in 13,800 wards in the upazilas, 0.324 million doses in 1068 wards in the municipalities, 2.0925 million shots in 465 wards in cities.  
Besides, 3.5 million vaccine doses will be given to special communities including workers in various factories, markets, restaurants, boats, launches and ships, brick kilns and other floating communities.
No vaccine registration or birth registration certificate will be required to get vaccinated against Covid on February 26.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, JnU stalls failed to draw attention at Book Fair
Walls in the Central Shaheed Minar area in the capital being painted
Covid patients may have higher risk of mental disorders
Disclose 10 final names: Shujan to Search Panel
BD, Aus eye larger trade, investment ties
Female physician injured in Ctg road crash dies
S'pore upbeat about Dhaka's economic potential  
BR to sell ticket thru Shohoz


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft