Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:56 AM
Covid kills 20 in 24hrs

Positivity rate drops to 10.24pc

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 20 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands 28,907. Some 3,539 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,926,570.
Besides, 11,800 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,727,866 and overall recovery rate at 89.69
per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  10.24 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.69 per cent and the death rate at 1.50 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 34,547 samples.
Among the new deceased, 16 were men and four women. Seven of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while five in Rajshahi, four in Khulna, two in Chittagong, and one each in Sylhet and  Rangpur divisions.
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.8 million lives and infected over 412 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 333 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


« PreviousNext »

