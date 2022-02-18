Edn instts to reopen Feb 22 except pry schools: Dipu

Minister of Education Dipu Moni on Thursday said educational institutions in the country except primary schools would reopen from 22 February.

However, she said, those who had taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine only they could attend in-person classes while others would have to attend online classes.

Education Minister Dipu Moni was speaking at a press conference at the secretariat on Thursday.

Dipu Moni also said universities would take their own decision on reopening their institutions.

The decision on reopening primary schools will be taken after two weeks, she said.

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 held a meeting with the Education Minister last night and recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as the infections rate were coming down.

Covid-19 situation has improved in the country. Educational institutions can be reopened following health guidelines strictly, NTAC Chairman Prof Dr Mohammad Shahidullah said after the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said educational institutions may be reopened at the end of this month if the coronavirus situation in the country improved.

The government

announced the closure of all educational institutions in the country on 17 March, 2020 due to the rapid rise in coronavirus transmission.

The educational institutions were reopened in September last year after 18 months when the Covid-19 situation in the country improved.

On 21 January, the government announced that all the schools and colleges of the country would remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the new Omicron variant.

The shutdown was extended until 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

The following day, the Education Ministry issued an 11-point directive, including resuming online classes, for schools and colleges during the closure.







