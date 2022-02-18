Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Edn instts to reopen Feb 22 except pry schools: Dipu

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

Minister of Education Dipu Moni on Thursday said educational institutions in the country except primary schools would reopen from 22 February.
However, she said, those who had taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine only they could attend in-person classes while others would have to attend online classes.
Education Minister Dipu Moni was speaking at a press conference at the secretariat on Thursday.
Dipu Moni also said universities would take their own decision on reopening their institutions.
The decision on reopening primary schools will be taken after two weeks, she said.
The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 held a meeting with the Education Minister last night and recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as the infections rate were coming down.
Covid-19 situation has improved in the country. Educational institutions can be reopened following health guidelines strictly, NTAC Chairman Prof Dr Mohammad Shahidullah said after the meeting.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said educational institutions may be reopened at the end of this month if the coronavirus situation in the country improved.
The government
announced the closure of all educational institutions in the country on 17 March, 2020 due to the rapid rise in coronavirus transmission.
The educational institutions were reopened in September last year after 18 months when the Covid-19 situation in the country improved.
On 21 January, the government announced that all the schools and colleges of the country would remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the new Omicron variant.
The shutdown was extended until 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.
The following day, the Education Ministry issued an 11-point directive, including resuming online classes, for schools and colleges during the closure.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, JnU stalls failed to draw attention at Book Fair
Walls in the Central Shaheed Minar area in the capital being painted
Covid patients may have higher risk of mental disorders
Disclose 10 final names: Shujan to Search Panel
BD, Aus eye larger trade, investment ties
Female physician injured in Ctg road crash dies
S'pore upbeat about Dhaka's economic potential  
BR to sell ticket thru Shohoz


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft