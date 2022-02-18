Rajshahi, Natore to host cultural programmes from Feb 25 to 28

The fifth Bangladesh-India Cultural Meet-2022 is going to be held in Rajshahi from February 25 to 28 aimed at boosting connectivity between people of the two neighbouring countries.

The international cultural meet is also scheduled to be held in Rajshahi

and Natore districts to mark the Golden Jubilee of Independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of India-Bangladesh Relations.

Rajshahi Mayor and Convener of the cultural meet preparatory committee AHM Khairuzzaman Liton disclosed this at a press conference at the city hall conference room on Thursday giving an illustration of the four-day event.

Logo and promo of the cultural meet were also unfolded on the occasion.

Mayor Liton told journalists that a team of around 60 political and cultural personalities from India are expected to join the meet.

The delegation members will be given a civic reception at the City Bhaban Green Plaza on February 26 followed by a cultural function to be performed by artistes of both the countries at Rajshahi College playground.

On the following day, they will visit Barindra Research Museum at Puthiya in Rajbari and Uttara Ganabhaban in Natore. In the evening, a cultural function will be held at Rajshahi College with the participation of national and local cultural personalities.

On February 28, they will visit Rajshahi University, Taherpur Durga Mondir, Bagha Shahi Masjid and Hazrat Shah Makhdum Dargah.

Mayor Liton said the present relation between Bangladesh and India has

reached a new height by dint of the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"People of the two neighbouring countries are enjoying the benefits of the friendly relation in different fields, including communication, healthcare and tourism," he said.

He said the two neighbouring countries, Bangladesh and India, maintain close and cordial relations on various bilateral fields and issues.

Bangladesh and India, as the closest neighbours, will continue to work together to establish a secure South Asia for the benefit of all people.

He said the relationship has its genesis in the War of Liberation in 1971 and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman maintained excellent relations with the Indian leadership.

"We recall with deep gratitude the contribution of the government of India for standing firmly by us in our most difficult time," he said.

Mayor Liton said the partnership is multifaceted and in the past few years, since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assumed office, they have attained some tangible goals in many areas.

He also expected that the relation will be enhanced to a greater extent through the cultural meet.







