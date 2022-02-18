Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Prepare universal pension scheme for all: PM

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Prepare universal pension scheme for all: PM

Prepare universal pension scheme for all: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to work out a universal pension scheme for the people aged above 60 and those who worked in the informal sector in line with the election manifesto of Bangladesh Awami League.
She made the directive while witnessing a presentation of "Introduction of Universal Pension System '' at her official residence Ganabhaban.
The Finance Division made the presentation in the morning, said PM's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas.
"The Prime Minister directed all concerned to design a universal pension scheme for all those aged above 60 and who worked in public and private sectors, and the informal sector," he said.
She also issued a directive to set up an authority over the universal pension scheme, he added.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Senior Secretary of Finance Division Abdur Rouf Talukder, PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD) Fatima Yasmin, Secretary of Planning Division Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty and other high officials were present.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU, JnU stalls failed to draw attention at Book Fair
Walls in the Central Shaheed Minar area in the capital being painted
Covid patients may have higher risk of mental disorders
Disclose 10 final names: Shujan to Search Panel
BD, Aus eye larger trade, investment ties
Female physician injured in Ctg road crash dies
S'pore upbeat about Dhaka's economic potential  
BR to sell ticket thru Shohoz


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft