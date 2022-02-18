

Prepare universal pension scheme for all: PM

She made the directive while witnessing a presentation of "Introduction of Universal Pension System '' at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The Finance Division made the presentation in the morning, said PM's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas.

"The Prime Minister directed all concerned to design a universal pension scheme for all those aged above 60 and who worked in public and private sectors, and the informal sector," he said.

She also issued a directive to set up an authority over the universal pension scheme, he added.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Senior Secretary of Finance Division Abdur Rouf Talukder, PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD) Fatima Yasmin, Secretary of Planning Division Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty and other high officials were present. -UNB











