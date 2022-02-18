10th BD-India Friendship Dialogue in Shimla today

The Indian Foreign Ministry is set to kick off the 10th round of Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue today (Friday) at Shimla, the capital of Indian state of Himachal, marking the 50th anniversary of the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

The two-day dialogue will cover a wide range of issues including trade and investment, connectivity, technology, energy, regional security, extremism and sustainable development by increasing people to people contact, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies and India Foundation are jointly organising the event styled 'Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue' with the participation of policy makers, diplomats and experts on India-Bangladesh relation from both the countries under 'track-2' diplomacy.

Those who are going to

take part in the dialogue from the Indian side are Alok Bansal, Director of India Foundation, Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, Ram Madhav, Member, Governing Council, India Foundation, MJ Akbar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, C Raja Mohan, Senior Fellow, Asia Society Policy Institute, New Delhi Speakers, Sanjay Bharadwaj, Professor, Centre for South Asian Studies, School of International Studies, JNU, Sreeradha Dutta, Rajdeep Roy, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Manjeet Kriplani, Founder and Director, Gateway House, Waseqa Ayesha Khan and Lt Gen Raj Shukla, PVSM, YSM, SM, ADC, GOC Army Training Command Speakers, Smruti S Pattanaik, Research Fellow, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Arindam Mukherjee, Secretary, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, Sabyasachi Dutta, Executive Director, Asian Confluence, Prafulla Ketkar, Editor, Organiser Weekly, Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Swapan Das Gupta, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Bhubaneshwar Kalita, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

On the Bangladesh side are Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, ASM Shamsul Arefin, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Presidium Member of Awami League, Shamsher M Chowdury, former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Tanvir Sakil Joy MP, Member of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Tariq A Karim, former High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Syed Ferhat Anwar, former director, IBA, Dhaka University, Shyamal Dutta, Editor of the Daily Bhorer Kagaj, Nahim Razzaq MP, Member of the Standing Committee on the Foreign Affairs, Sammi Ahmed, International Affairs Secretary of Awami League, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Deputy Minister of Education, Pankaj Devnath, MP, Member of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare, Ashim Kumar Ukil, MP, Cultural Secretary of Awami League.

The dialogue aims to review bilateral relations and further boost ties in various fields of cooperation between the two friendly countries, sources said.

The participants of the dialogue are expected to place a set of recommendation on the basis of the outcome of the discussions to further boost ties between the two countries, said the Foreign Ministry.

The 9th round of India Bangladesh Friendship dialogue was held in Cox's Bazar in November 2019.





