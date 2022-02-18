ACC fires official Sharif Uddin

Sharif Uddin, the deputy assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission who came into the spotlight by investigating corruption and irregularities including the issuing of NID cards to Rohingya refugees, has been fired. Sharif Uddin had previously filed a general diary with Khulshi Police Station over claims he received 'death threats' and 'threats to remove him from his job.' Within 16 days of filing the diary, the ACC issued a notice removing him from his post.

-bdnews24.com