Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

9,08,15,846 registered to receive C-19 vaccines

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

A total of 9,08,15,846 people have been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the country as 17,84,43,117 doses of vaccines were administered till February 16, 2022.
"As many as 8,56,66,221 people have been registered using NID cards, 13,93,221 registered using passports and 37,56,404 registered using birth registration certificates," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said on Thursday.
A total of 10,14,41,932 people have so far been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till February 16 while 7,41,09,751 received the second dose across the country during the same period.
"As many as 27,92,035 people have so far received the booster dose of COVID- 19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, according to the data of Management Information System of the DGHS. Some 28,190 floating people across the country have so far received the first dose of vaccine.
According to the DGHS, Bangladesh has set a target to vaccinate one crore people with COVID-19 jabs on February 26 through launching a nationwide vaccination campaign.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9,08,15,846 registered to receive C-19 vaccines
Pathao rider among two killed in city road crash
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
The Agronomy Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute
Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’
Former NU VC receives Bangla Academy Literary Award
DMP arrests 51 for selling drugs
Prof Qumrul new UAP VC


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft