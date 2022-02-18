9,08,15,846 registered to receive C-19 vaccines

A total of 9,08,15,846 people have been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the country as 17,84,43,117 doses of vaccines were administered till February 16, 2022.

"As many as 8,56,66,221 people have been registered using NID cards, 13,93,221 registered using passports and 37,56,404 registered using birth registration certificates," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said on Thursday.

A total of 10,14,41,932 people have so far been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till February 16 while 7,41,09,751 received the second dose across the country during the same period.

"As many as 27,92,035 people have so far received the booster dose of COVID- 19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, according to the data of Management Information System of the DGHS. Some 28,190 floating people across the country have so far received the first dose of vaccine.

According to the DGHS, Bangladesh has set a target to vaccinate one crore people with COVID-19 jabs on February 26 through launching a nationwide vaccination campaign. -BSS