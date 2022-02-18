Pathao rider among two killed in city road crash

Two people including a rider of Pathao, a ride sharing service, were killed when an unknown vehicle hit the motorbike on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Airport road in the city early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Kajal Akter, 35, daughter of Barek Mirza of Jhalakathi district and Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury Sumon, 40, Pathao rider and son of Nurul Islam Chowdhury of Nesarabad upazila in Pirojpur district.

Jewel Mia, sub-inspector of Airport Police Station, said the accident occurred around 4 pm when an unknown vehicle hit the motorbike, leaving them dead on the spot.

Kajal used to live with her mother and two children in Khilgaon area after getting divorced from her husband.

Besides, Rafiqul used to live in Tatibazar of the capital along with his wife and two children.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue.

Efforts are on to identify the vehicle and arrest its driver, said the SI. -UNB







