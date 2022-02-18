

The Agronomy Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a field day on agronomic research at the research field of the Agronomy Division today (Wednesday, 16 February 2022). Scientists, officers, scientific assistants, staff and labors from various divisions and centers of BARI attended at the program. BARI Director General Dr. Debasish Sarker, along with other guests, visited the research fields of various crops of Agronomy Division. photo: observer