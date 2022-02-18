Video
Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka's air quality remained 'unhealthy' on Thursday as the metropolis continued to dominate the list of cities with the worst air quality in the world.
On Thursday, Dhaka occupied the third position in the list as its air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 190 at 10am.
Pakistan's Lahore and India's Kolkata occupied the first two spots, with AQI scores of 228 and 194, respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.
Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants-Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
A report by the Department of Environment (DoE) and the World Bank in March 2019 pointed out brick kilns, fumes from vehicles and dust from construction sites as the three main sources of air pollution in Dhaka.
With the advent of winter, the city's air quality starts deteriorating sharply due to the massive discharge of pollutant particles from construction work, rundown roads, brick kilns and other sources.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person's chances of developing a heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.    -UNB


