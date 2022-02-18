

Former NU VC receives Bangla Academy Literary Award

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina distributed the award at Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021 (February 15) at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Tuesday. The current NU VC Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman received the award on behalf of Prof Harun because the former NU VC is now in Germany for his research work.

This year fifteen prominent persons were awarded Bangla Academy Literary Award-2021 for their outstanding contribution to different fields of literature.







Former National University Vice Chancellor and Bangabandhu Chair of Heidelberg University in Germany Prof Dr Harun-or-Rashid received the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina distributed the award at Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021 (February 15) at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Tuesday. The current NU VC Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman received the award on behalf of Prof Harun because the former NU VC is now in Germany for his research work.This year fifteen prominent persons were awarded Bangla Academy Literary Award-2021 for their outstanding contribution to different fields of literature.