Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:54 AM
A rail link promising wider regional connectivity

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022

It is heartening to note that the government has taken up a plan to establish rail links with Nepal, Bhutan and China via country's Banglabandha and Panchagarh through India. The rail communication between Bangladesh and India is long, and consequently the government aims to work with other neighbouring countries to reap benefit to this end.

By now the Railways Ministry has sent a proposal to the Planning Commission for policy approval of the project.

However, under the proposed project a new 57 km dual gauge railway will be constructed on Banglabandha route in Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh. The estimated cost of the project is Tk 3,753.56crore.

We welcome the new plan wholeheartedly.

Once the proposed rail project turns into reality, it will take a short time to reach China and neighbouring countries by rail. Our trains will reach China in half the time required to reach Dhaka from Banglabandha.
The distance from Banglabandha land port to India, Nepal and Bhutan is short. The Indian border is within a few hundred yards from Banglabandha. The distance from this land port to Nepal is a mere 61 kilometres. The distance between Bhutan is only 68 kilometres and the border with China is only 200 kilometres.

From the lenses of regional connectivity, this potential rail link could tie five friendly countries together. Nepal and Bhutan also have railways with India. And if we can connect India with Banglabandha, communicating with other neighbouring countries will be easier. Moreover, different Indian stations will be added along the route. International freight cars and passenger carriages will operate between the countries.

The railway system is the backbone of many countries transportation system. Currently, it is playing an increasingly significant role in regional economic development.

The point, however, better rail connectivity between nations leads to improved economic growth and trade coupled with people-to-people contact.

That said - a regional rail link would not only integrate a communication infrastructure, but can also ensure high quality service as the metro in the entire region.

Projecting into the future, trade and transport connectivity within the region will continue to be important, particularly as countries look towards regional markets to counterbalance the slowdown in the global economy. In addition, regional connectivity ensures shared prosperity.

We believe, it is unquestionably important to establish our own rail links with landlocked Nepal and Bhutan apart from China.

In conclusion, given Bangladesh's strategic positioning in South East Asia, the country is uniquely suited to play a pivotal role in furthering regional integration, and allow all neighbouring countries to prosper together. Thus, the policy makers must consider the huge potentials of the new plan.



