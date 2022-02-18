

Promoting agrotourism in Bangladesh

The place of agro-tourism centre needs to be easily accessible by roads or trains or waterways. Any historical or natural tourist areas around the centre would be an additional attraction for many tourists as they may prefer to enjoy them along with the agri-tourism. Since the agro-tourism centres are based on the farm produce, the main attraction will depend on several factors such as its quality, environment, facilities, marketing, safety and security etc. Researchers identified the minimum requirements for an agro-tourism centre includes the followings:



a) Infrastructure facilities:

1) Accommodation facilities at the same place or alliance with nearest hotels; 2) farmhouse, which has the rural look and feel comfortable along with all minimum required facilities; 3) rich resources in agriculture namely water and plants at the place; 4) cooking equipment for cooking food, if tourists have interested; 5) emergency medical cares with first aid box; 6) the well or lake or swimming tank for fishing, swimming; 7) bullock cart, cattle shade, telephone facilities etc and 8) goat farm, emu (Ostrich bird) farm, sericulture farm, green house etc.



b) Facilities to be provided:

1) Offer authentic Bangladeshi/Indian/other food for breakfast, lunch and dinner; 2) farmers should offer to see and participate in the agricultural activities; 3) offer an opportunity to participate in the rural games to the tourist; 4) provide information them about the culture, dress, arts, crafts, festivals, rural traditions and also give possible demonstration of some arts; 5) offer bullock cart for riding and horse riding, buffalo ride in the water, fishing facility in your ponds or nearest lake; 6) offer fruits, corns, groundnuts, sugarcane and other agro-products as per availability; 7) show local birds, animals and waterfalls etc and give authentic information about them; 8) must provide safety to tourists with the support of alliance hospitals; 9) arrange folk dance programme and folk songs, bhajan, kirtana etc and 10) make available farm produce for sale to the tourist.



c) Other moral or voluntary obligations:

1) Offer pollution free environment to the tourists; 2) try to create interest about the village culture for the future tourism business; 3) introduce the tourists with eminent persons of your village; 4) employ well-trained staff or funny (comedy) persons with good communication skill to entertain the tourist; 5) to have authentic information regarding the railway and bus time table for helping the tourists; and 6) provide any other additional facilities or information required for the better satisfaction of the tourists.



How does agri-tourism differ from traditional or eco-tourism?

Agro-tourism is also a tourism business but differs from the traditional tourism because of its base of agriculture and rural lifestyle. Generally eco-tourism is provided by the tour companies to see and enjoy the natural places as well as some heritages. But, in agro-tourism farmers offer tours to their agriculture farm and provides entertainment, education and fun-filled experiences for the urban people. Agro-tourism and eco-tourism are closely related to each other. But agri-tourism varies from the general tourism for some of its salient features as follows:



l It provides pollution and noise free sites for travel and tourism at rural background.

l The cost of food, accommodation, recreation and travel is least in agro-tourism.

l Agro-tourism can satisfy the curiosity of urban peoples about sources of food, plants, animals, and industrial agro-raw materials.

l It provides information about the rural handicrafts, languages, culture, tradition, dresses and lifestyle.

l A family environment at the tourist place, is one of the most important characteristics in the agro-tourism

l In the agro-tour, tourists not only see and watch agriculture farms but they can also participate in the agricultural activities and experience the farming.

l It provides natural situations for watching birds, animals, water bodies, gardens etc.

l Agro-tourism creates awareness about rural life and knowledge about agriculture. Agro-tourism is an instrument of urban-rural connectivity through tours.



Agri-tourism potentials in Bangladesh:

Recently I have come across a number of articles appeared in our national dailies and on the online sources where the writers expressed their valuable observations, comments and recommendations based on some studies including the prevailing tourisms, huge potentials, economic viabilities, opportunities and challenges for agri-tourism in Bangladesh. The writers emphasised the imperative need of establishing agri-tourism across the country referring to the success of many neighbouring countries such as India, Sri Lanka etc. It has also been mentioned that "Agro tourism is recognised in the policy framework of the Ministry of Agriculture. The National Agriculture Policy 2018 and National Agriculture Extension Policy 2020 argued to promote agro-tourism in Bangladesh."



Bangladesh is blessed with abundant agricultural produce scattered in different parts of the country. Numerous agricultural farms have been established in the public sectors as well as in private sectors. The public sector farms include the research and demonstration farms of the agricultural universities, agricultural institutions, agricultural departments or corporations. Different private sector farms have been established across the country based on agro products like rice, mangoes, Banana, flowers, Pineapple, Jackfruits, Litchi, Watermelon, Tobacco, Milk, Hisha fish, Dry fish, Prawns and Shrimps cultivation, Tea gardens, poultry farming, duck-fish farming, dairy farming , floating guava market and Floating gardens. The floating garden was recognised by the FAO as 'Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) in 2016.



All the above private sector farms as well as public sector farms along with the evergreen countryside, villages, picturesque landscapes, thousands-years-old cultural and architectural heritages, rich and diversified customs and traditions, colourful festivals, folk songs, folk arts and handicrafts, historical heritage, hundreds of haors, baors, rivers and canals, flora-fauna, chirping-birds, delicious cuisine, inborn hospitality of rural people and their simplicity have made Bangladesh a rich land of agri-tourism and a unique destination for the millions of tourists from home and abroad.



A prudent planning is needed to exploit all these huge potentials of agri-tourism in Bangladesh. The government may consider establishing of an organisation to promote wisely the agri-tourism throughout the country. The ministry of agriculture should take the initiative for establishing an organisation such as 'Agricultural Tourism Development Corporation' within its framework. This organisation may be entrusted with the required responsibilities, including:



1) identifying potential farms and establishment of agri-tourism centres both in private and public sectors; 2) providing essential supports, e.g. financial, technical, logistic, training etc.; 3) encouraging private-public sector partnership; and 4) inspiring regular participation of the students of various institutions, schools, colleges and universities.

The writer is a former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and writes from England









