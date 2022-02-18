Rapid rise of NCDs and strategies for containment

Infectious diseases have always been the leading cause of disease in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs). However, changes in demographic patterns--as a result of the interaction of urbanization, lifestyle, and culture--have resulted in the rapid emergence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in LMICs. NCDs are now the leading cause of death and illness worldwide. It accounts for more than 73 per cent of the global mortality each year, with LMICs containing the heaviest burden (80 percent, or 28 million).



Bangladesh, like other LMICs, suffers from this large burden of NCDs, which account for 67 percent of all deaths each year. This figure is expected to rise by 17% globally over the next ten years, with the Western Pacific and South-East Asia experiencing the highest number of deaths. And, invariably, the situation is on the verge of devolving into a mass disaster in Bangladesh as well.



According to recent research studies, NCDs alone account for 55% of all deaths, with heart disease accounting for nearly half of these. A nationally representative survey also revealed that 76 per cent of Bangladeshi adults have two or more existing NCD risk factors, and 38 per cent have three or more existing NCD risk factors, indicating that they are suffering from multimorbidity. With the rising prevalence of NCDs in LMICs, many of which share common risk factors, the prevalence and incidence of multimorbidity (the coexistence of one or more chronic diseases in an individual is commonly referred to as multimorbidity) of NCDs is also rising.



What are the major diseases in NCDs:

The most common causes of multimorbidity are heart and lung disease. Furthermore, multimorbidity of mental disorders with lung, muscle, bone, and heart metabolic abnormalities has also been observed. This ultimately jeopardizes an individual's productivity, resulting in a loss of national productivity. As a result, the road to achieving national development and the SDGs 2030 is becoming more difficult.



Causes and pattern of rise of NCDs in Bangladesh:

1. Regional differences in people's lifestyles explain why people living in urban areas have a higher risk of suffering from multimorbidity of NCDs. Living in urban areas is associated with unfavourable diets and lower physical activity levels. Furthermore, the prevalence of multimorbidity increases with age. According to the findings of recent research studies, well-off females who live in cities are at a higher risk of suffering from NCD multimorbidity. Moreover, heart and heart-lung combined conditions were the most common multimorbidity patterns among them.



2. Current evidence suggests that patients with concurrent physical and mental health conditions have a lower health-related quality of life, poorer clinical outcomes, and a higher risk of premature death than those with only physical conditions. Individuals with concurrent physical and mental health conditions are also found to have difficulties with medication adherence, compromised self-management, a high risk of adverse drug events, and higher rates of healthcare utilization. They are, however, at a higher risk of receiving suboptimal care for co-existing health conditions, resulting in poorer health outcomes and increased mortality.



3. Physical inactivity, a lack of taking fruits and vegetables, and a high salt intake are the most common behavioural risk factors. The prevalence of central obesity, overweight, high blood glucose, and high blood pressure are also factors contributing to NCDs.



Prevalence of NCDs among the healthcare providers:

In addition to these findings, another study discovered that the prevalence of NCD risk factors was higher among Para Health Professionals (PHPs) than Senior Staff Nurses (SSNs). Tobacco use, alcohol intake, added salt intake, and physical inactivity was found to have a highly significant association with risk factors and health profession categories. As a result of the high prevalence of NCD risk factors and their significant association with Senior Staff Nurses and Para Health Professionals, an appropriate risk-reduction strategy is required to reduce the likelihood of chronic illness among them. Otherwise, the health of our healthcare providers, who are the driving force behind our healthcare system, will feel the brunt.



Strategies for containing the rapid rise of NCDs:

To combat the rapid rise in NCDs in Bangladesh, a variety of strategies can be implemented. However, an in-depth cross-sectional analysis of the strategies reveals the following broad solutions to the problem:-



1. Providing dynamic healthcare services by utilizing all levels of healthcare facilities:

A dynamic service for NCD patients must be developed not only in primary care settings but also in secondary and tertiary care settings. According to national health survey results, primary healthcare facilities have done an outstanding job not only in lowering child and maternal mortality rates but also in lowering NCD patient mortality rates. On the other hand, while secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities have failed to reduce mortality rates due to inadequate treatment facilities, they have played an important role in demonstrating dynamicity in emergency responses. As a result, these benefits must be utilized, and a triage setting must be established, extending from primary healthcare facilities to tertiary healthcare facilities, to screen NCD patients and ensure the best possible treatment for them.



2. Increasing the effectiveness of underutilized healthcare providers:

Physiotherapists, dieticians, pharmacists, and exercise professionals will have a much better opportunity in the coming years to become trailblazers in overhauling the public health system and setting spectacular trends in interdisciplinary health care for the people. They are also the first healthcare providers from whom patients seek care in the first instance. As a result, they must be rationally trained with proper healthcare services, as well as rigorously trained to conduct rigorous research and disseminate advanced knowledge in health and diseases. There is currently a wealth of research literature available in all medical super-specializations, but it will be ineffective unless it is unified and channelled for holistic and equitable health care. Thus, increasing the effectiveness of the underutilized healthcare providers is the current need.



Since the rapid rise of NCDs has had a significant impact on the lives of the general population, it requires immediate attention by raising public awareness and taking rational actions at the national health and policy levels. Only then will the obvious disaster be contained. If immediate action is taken, the results will be visible in due time, but delaying will cause the situation to worsen day by day. So, in order to achieve the World Health Organization's Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and ensure national development, immediate action to combat NCDs is needed.

The writer is a Student, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Research Assistant, Biomedical Research Foundation, Bangladesh







