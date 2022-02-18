Video
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:54 AM
Regional language: Beauty of diversity

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Alok Acharya

Every human being born on earth has its own language.  Even animals communicate in their own language. Language is as important to people as mother and motherland, respectable and loving.

Because of that love, Bengalis did not accept Urdu as the state language imposed by Pakistan in 1952.  Language seeks the roots of the nation. Our sweet Bangla language carries the identity of our ethnicity. Territories, flags, languages are all associated with the existence of a nation.  

It is through language that our personality is expressed. The concept of this language is a little different for different regions. It varies from district to district or from region to region.  Anyway, these languages are our mother tongues that we grew up hearing from our mother's mouth. These are known as dialects or regional languages.

Regional languages were not given much importance. But today we are realizing the importance of these dialects. I understand the importance of its diversity. We understand that these dialects must be saved. Different accents become more melodic in different regions to express the emotions of the mind. It is good to hear the diversity of these rationalities'.  

In addition to the pure language, these regional languages also claim considerable importance. The regional language is important or the regional language must be preserved considering its own importance. These regional languages are also very important in Bangla because of its type and variety.

Culture develops from language. The regionalism of language brings diversity in that culture. There are songs in many regional languages which are very popular and melodic. The importance of regional languages is mainly due to two reasons.  First, Children grow up in the regional language and secondly these regional languages have maintained our cultural diversity.  

In recent times, the use of these regional languages in our TV dramas, the variety of dramas and the interest of the viewers is noticed. However, there is no denying that language is being abused in some cases. There is no denying that the uses of regional language have made the drama more appealing to the audience.

Especially the use of language of Pabna, Rajshahi, Barisal, Rangpur, chottogram, Noakhali or Sylhet is very popular in our country today. Again, only through language can it be easily said one's district of origin. This is the diversity of languages and the beauty of language. Speaking the same language with only different pronunciation and style brings this diversity. Many people sneeze when they hear the vernacular spoken.  But is there really a need for it?  
Pure language practice is useful. Speaking in correct Bangla, being able to write in pure is definitely important. However, the diversity in the use of regional languages proves that there is a need for greater emphasis on regional language protection.

Practicing pure language is not possible at all.  After seeing the light of the world, the mother and the people around her are attracted to the child's language by hearing different languages. That is his mother tongue.  It is through the practice of that language that children begin to grow.  After the child is born, he grows up hearing the mother tongue. That language is also a regional language.  Later he learns pure language. That is, it starts with the language of its own region. So the issue must be given importance.

The regional language is the beauty of Bengali language. This beauty has made our Bangla more beautiful.  The words, accents, and accents of these regional languages all differ from one another. The sweetness of love that is found in these regional languages is not seen anywhere else. Many languages are extinct today. Many languages are on the way to getting lost.

The Pakistanis also wanted to take away our mother tongue. I have defended the right to that language in exchange for my life.  But even if we protect it, our language seems to be a big negligence to us.  I am getting attracted towards foreign languages a lot.  I am not denying the importance of that practice.  But it cannot be more important than the practice of one's own language.  As a result, along with the practice of language purity, we have to see that regionalism is maintained.

Although we have a glorious history of language rights, we are more interested in learning foreign languages. But we have forgotten that it is our responsibility to preserve the regional languages. Because, this is where our words start grow. Then I learned to read the language of the book. If the whole human body is Bangla then these regional languages are the ornament of its beauty.  

Imagine for a second we easily understand which is Noakhali, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barisal, Pabna, Sylhet or Chittagong's language.  For example, a person from Rajshahi can be easily recognized by the language. The language of that region is becoming known.  What's more, these languages are very popular all over the country.  I want to hear.  As a result, there is no scope for neglect of regional languages.

However, regional languages need to be preserved.  Regional languages are the abundance of languages. We have to take initiative for this. We have to come forward to save it in an integrated manner. Initiatives should be taken to preserve the language of the different districts. Your child must be shown the right way about the purity of language because it is important to use pure language everywhere.

At the same time you have to find your own roots.  That root is the language of one's own region. We are also proud of the regional language.
Alok Acharya, Teacher and freelance writer


