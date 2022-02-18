

Biden takes flak for splitting Afghan funds



He signed an executive order last Friday to unfreeze Afghanistan's 7 billion dollars presently held by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and unveiled his plan to split the money in almost two equal halves - 3.5 billion dollars for humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and the remaining 3.5 billion for compensation to the families of 9/11 victims.



Biden's decision followed at least two months of discussions among officials of his administration. The US Department of Treasury froze the assets of Afghanistan belonging to the Afghan Central Bank immediately after the fall of Kabul and US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August last year, in an apparent attempt to keep the money out of the hands of the Taliban.



The families of the 9/11 victims have a legal claim over the Afghan funds and against the Taliban and litigations are still ongoing in the United States. But being under pressure from certain quarters and taking into consideration the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, President Biden unfroze the Afghan assets and decided to split them between Afghan people and families of the 9/11 victims.



His decision, however, has evoked criticisms from international rights groups, Afghan people and politicians, and also some American scholars and analysts. Several US newspapers and magazines including Foreign Policy magazine, New York Magazine, Rolling Stone and The Intercept have published articles with hard-hitting headlines against the decision of President Joe Biden.



And hours President Biden unveiled his plan to split the Afghan funds, The New York-based Human Rights Watch issued a statement with this caption: "Biden Seeks to Seize Afghanistan's Assets: Decision on Foreign Currency Reserves Ignores Roots of Humanitarian Crisis." And in the statement, the rights group's Asia Advocacy Director John Sifton asked this question: "The Taliban are cruel, brutal, and misogynist, but why should the Afghan people be punished for that?



Taking notice of Biden administration's decision to create a $3.5 billion trust fund for humanitarian assistance for Afghan people and release the remaining $3.5 billion to families of 9/11 victims, he said: "If implemented, the decision would create a problematic precedent for commandeering sovereign wealth and do little to address underlying factors driving Afghanistan's massive humanitarian crisis."



John Sifton further said: "Directing $3.5 billion to humanitarian assistance for Afghans may sound generous, but it should be remembered that the entire $7 billion already legally belonged to the Afghan people. And yet, even if the US gave it to a humanitarian trust fund, current restrictions on Afghanistan's banking sector make it virtually impossible to send or spend the money inside the country."



"Current restrictions on Afghanistan's banking system are driving the population toward famine, even as people are already suffering under increasing Taliban violence, repression, and severe restrictions on women and girls' basic rights," he said, adding: "Aid organizations have repeatedly warned that no amount of humanitarian generosity is sufficient to feed a country's entire population and that maintaining an effective economic blockade on the country will only make things worse."



"'Not his money': Biden Splits Afghanistan's Reserves." That was the headline of an article published by America's well-respected Foreign Policy magazine on the same day when President Biden issued his executive order unfreezing the frozen funds of Afghanistan. "This is the worst thing he could do right now," the magazine's Pentagon and national security reporter Jack Detsch quoted one expert as saying in the article.



The New York Magazine based in the City of New York also published an article on February 13, just two days after President Joe Biden issued his order on Afghan assets, with a critical headline against him: "Withdrawing Afghanistan's Money Is Another Mess for Biden." The article written by Jonah Shepp on Biden's plan on Afghan assets also had a strong subheading: "His plan to divide billions in frozen funds is unlikely to help many Afghans."



The Rolling Stone, another American magazine published from the New York City which focuses on politics, music and popular culture criticized the Biden administration for splitting the assets of Afghanistan. This magazine also published an article on the issue with a similar harsh headline: "America Can't Stop Screwing over the Afghan People." The article written by William Vaillancourt covered many relevant points of the issue.



And The Intercept, an American non-profit news organization founded by eBay, published its article on its website on the same day when President Biden issued his executive order on the Afghan assets with this headline: "Biden's Decision on Frozen Afghanistan Money is Tantamount to Mass Murder." The Intercept also printed a subheading for the same article: "Biden is crushing the Afghan economy by seizing $3.5 billion of its people's money and diverting the other $3.5 billion for a trust fund to benefit the Afghan people."



The interpretation of Biden's decision as mass starvation was not disputed by Mark Weisbrot, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research. "Most people don't understand the economics of Biden's devastating decision. If a country doesn't have reserves, and it doesn't have a functioning central bank, then there is no amount of aid that is going to come anywhere close to making up for that," Austin Ahlman, the writer of the article quoted him as saying.



Meanwhile, Michael Kugelman, the Asia Program Deputy Director at the Wilson Center based in the US capital, called Biden's decision to set aside $3.5 billion from Afghanistan's assets "misguided and heartless." Reacting to the president's decision, he tweeted: "It's great that $3.5B in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan has been freed up. But to take another $3.5B that belongs to the Afghan people and divert it elsewhere - that is misguided and quite frankly heartless."



Torek Farhadi, who advised the former US-backed Afghan government on financial matters, challenged the authority of the United Nations to manage Afghan Central Bank Reserves."Those funds are not meant for humanitarian aid but to back up the country's currency, help in monetary policy and manage the country's balance of payment," the Associated Press quoted him as saying in a report from Kabul.



He also questioned the legality of the executive order of President Biden. "These reserves belong to the people of Afghanistan, not the Taliban � Biden's decision is one-sided and does not match with international law. No other country on earth makes such confiscation decisions about another country's reserves," AP's Kathy Gannon quoted Torek Farhadi as saying in her report from the Afghan capital.



Afghanistan is shocked by the unexpected decision of President Biden to split its assets. Hundreds of Afghan protesters have urged the Biden administration to reverse its decision and release the entire frozen assets of Afghanistan. In an open letter to President Biden on Sunday, Afghan civil society members including some women, parliament members and politicians have urged him to reconsider his decision "as we are still trying to heal what is left of us as a nation."



Afghanistan Central Bank has also urged the Biden administration to reverse its decision and release the funds to it. In a statement issued on Saturday, the bank said that the funds of Afghanistan belonged to the people of Afghanistan, not to a government, party or group, reported the Associated Press.



President Biden is facing a crucial foreign policy test while his administration is finding itself in the middle of two very sensitive issues - one domestic and the other international. The US policy toward Afghanistan under him will be defined by how his administration handles this situation.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist









