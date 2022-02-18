Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a female have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Mymensingh and Jashore, in three days.

PIROJPUR: A young girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Dola Sarker, daughter of Dilip Sarker. She had been living at a rented house along with her parents in Mirukhali Village of the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Dola passed SSC examinations getting GPA-5 from Mirukhali School and College. She badly wanted to get admitted to Barishal Amritlal Collage. As she could not get the chance of admission there, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house at night out of frustration.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Sajib Mia, 20, was the son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Pashchim Dapunia Village in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gouripur PS Emdadul Haque said Sajib was sleeping in a room with his wife at night. After sometime at night, the family members found his hanging body inside another room in the house.

Later, they pulled down his body and rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where an on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

JASHORE: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Zahurul Islam, 16, son of Zilan Mandol, a resident of Ataikula Upazila in Pabna District.

Police and local sources said the inmates of the centre found Zahurul hanging from the ceiling fan of a room and informed its higher authorities.

Later, he was taken to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Deputy Director of Jashore Social Welfare Department Asit Saha said the authorities had arranged a badminton tournament at the centre on the occasion of Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day.

All the boys were in the field.

Zahurul might have killed himself by hanging from the ceiling fan in absence of the other boys.

The actual reason will be known after getting the autopsy report, he added.