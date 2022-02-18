Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Three people including a female have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Mymensingh and Jashore, in three days.
PIROJPUR: A young girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Dola Sarker, daughter of Dilip Sarker. She had been living at a rented house along with her parents in Mirukhali Village of the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Dola passed SSC examinations getting GPA-5 from Mirukhali School and College. She badly wanted to get admitted to Barishal Amritlal Collage. As she could not get the chance of admission there, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house at night out of frustration.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Sajib Mia, 20, was the son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Pashchim Dapunia Village in the upazila.
Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gouripur PS Emdadul Haque said Sajib was sleeping in a room with his wife at night. After sometime at night, the family members found his hanging body inside another room in the house.
Later, they pulled down his body and rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where an on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.
JASHORE: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre in the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Zahurul Islam, 16, son of Zilan Mandol, a resident of Ataikula Upazila in Pabna District.
Police and local sources said the inmates of the centre found Zahurul hanging from the ceiling fan of a room and informed its higher authorities.
Later, he was taken to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Deputy Director of Jashore Social Welfare Department Asit Saha said the authorities had arranged a badminton tournament at the centre on the occasion of Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day.
All the boys were in the field.
Zahurul might have killed himself by hanging from the ceiling fan in absence of the other boys.
The actual reason will be known after getting the autopsy report, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
A meeting on keeping the market price of all food grains
Thrust on keeping market prices of all essentials stable
Essential prices go up at Kamalganj
22 detained on different charges
Four killed, 17 injured in road mishaps
Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Railway Police Md Didar Ahmed
Three nabbed with drugs in three districts


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft