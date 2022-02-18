Video
Home Countryside

Thrust on keeping market prices of all essentials stable

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent,

GAIBANDHA, Feb 17: Speakers in a function here underscored the need for keeping the market prices of all essentials especially rice and edible oil stable to help the common people purchase the essentials all time with relief.
An extra emphasis should be given in the month of forthcoming holy Ramadan to control the price hike of all essentials like fine rice, edible oil, chickpea, dried pea, date and sugar, they also said.
They made the comments while addressing a view-exchange meeting on keeping the market price of all food grains stable in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the district town on Wednesday.
The district administration and Department of Food jointly arranged the meeting with the traders involved in food trading in the district aiming to motivate them so that they could not enhance the prices against the essentials.
Gaibandha DC Oliur Rahman attended the meeting and addressed it as chief guest.
Earlier, district Food Controller Antara Mallick made a welcome speech and sought whole hearted cooperation of all traders to keep the market prices of all food grains stable.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Belal Uddin said huge quantity of food grains including rice had been produced in the district so there is no reason to price hike of the food grains.
Noted rice trader of the district Nazir Hossain Prodhan gave his commitment not to increase the price of rice without reason.
The leaders of wholesalers and retailers also gave their same commitment at the meeting.
DC Oliur Rahman said the market prices of all food grains should be kept stable anyhow through collective monitoring.
The DC urged the traders not to stock the food grains unnecessarily for creating artificial crisis in the market to earn additional profit against the essentials.
If any trader is involved in the malpractice, lawful action would be taken against him, the DC warned.
The DC also urged the traders to run their business through honesty and the administrative men would extend their hands of assistance to conduct their business sincerely.
A number of business leaders, wholesalers, retailers, food officials and staff took part in it.


