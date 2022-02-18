22 detained on different charges

A total of people including a policeman have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Jamalpur, Cox's Bazar, Munshiganj, Bogura and Tangail, recently.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A schoolgirl was rescued from Gopalganj on Saturday after 11 days of her abduction from Sarishabari Upazila in the district.

In this connection, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the alleged abductor Yanvir Islam Imran, 21, son of late Hatem Gemra, a resident of Dhopadah Village in Sarishabari Upazila.

Jamalpur RAB-14 Company Commander Ashiq Uzzaman said the girl turned down Imran's offer of love. Being angry, he abducted the teenager on her way to school on February 2, and took her to an unknown place.

The victim's father, later, filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Sarishabari Police Station (PS).

Using technology, RAB and police traced the girl's location and rescued her in the afternoon and arrested Imran.

The victim was handed over to her family after a medical test and the accused was sent to jail following a court order on Sunday, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarishabari PS Mir Rakibul Haque.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) was detained by the mob while trying to snatch a mobile phone in Thaingkhali area of Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The incident took place behind Palangkhali Union Parishad Bhaban Road in the upazila in the afternoon.

The detained person is Niranjan Das, son of Ratim Das, of Megherkandi area in Jagannathpur Upazila of Sunamganj. He was a constable of the 14th APBn posted at the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya.

A national identity card with a knife and a police identity card were recovered from Niranjan Das.

Eyewitnesses said that on Saturday afternoon, policeman Niranjan Das tried to snatch a mobile phone from a Rohingya youth of Hakim Para Rohingya Camp in the narrow alley. Immediately after the Rohingya youth shouted, the locals came to the scene and caught him red-handed.

He was, later, handed over to Ukhiya police with the help of intelligence agencies.

Locals complained that Niranjan Das had earlier snatched mobile phones from many people in the name of police. Not only that, he used to snatch mobile phones from different Rohingya camps.

Rafiq Uddin, a local village policeman, said that a few days back, Niranjan Das snatched the mobile phone of a local man and took it away.

In this regard, Local Chairman M Gafur Uddin Chowdhury said, "The matter is very sad. Such miscreants from within the administration are undermining the quality of administration of the country by harassing the common people. I demand stern punishment for this incident."

When contacted, 14 APBn Superintendent of Police Naimul Islam Khan at Ukhiya said, "I came to know about the incident." He (Niranjan Das) was on leave for the last four months. He is also irregular in his job. We are taking action in this connction."

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police arrested five fugitive criminals in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

They were produced before the Munshiganj court on Saturday morning.

The arrested persons are Marfat Sheikh, 55, son of Kalai Chan Sheikh of Alampur Village under Hasara union, Rubel Sheikh 30, son of Abul Sheikh of Patabhog Fainpur village, Sourav Sarkar 29, son of Pradeep Sarkar of Chhanbari village and Rahman Shikder, 42, son of Halim Shikder of Majidpur Dohata Village under Birtara Union, and Sagar Shikder, 28.

Srinagar PS OC Aminul Islam said they were fugitive criminals in various cases. After conducting a special operation in the Sarea at night, they were arrested, and sent to the court in the morning.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested six people on charge of gambling in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Milon Hossain, 30, Morshed Ali, 25, Polash Mia, 23, Farhad Alam, 25, Jamal Hossain, 35, and Rabiul Islam, 29.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Sekandar Ali in Deota Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila at night, and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Saturday.

Nandigram PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police arrested nine robbers from Mirzapur Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested are Rouf Rubel, 29, Tipu Saudagar, 28, Bhojon, 26, Sumon Miah, 25, Shohel, 26, Jewel, 26, Liton, 32, Nazmul Hossain, 25, and Rana Rajib, 25.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in different areas on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the upazila at night, and arrested the robbers along with arms while they preparing to commit robbery, said Mirzapur PS OC Md Alam Chand.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.







