Four killed, 17 injured in road mishaps

Four people including a policeman have been killed and at least 17 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Netrakona, Noakhali, Naogaon and Mymensingh, in two days.

NETRAKONA: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Zahirul Islam Sabuj, an assistant sub-inspector posted at Netrakona Police Lines In-Service Training Centre, and Mohammad Inchan, 30, hailed from Polabesh Village in Nakla Upazila of Sherpur District.

The injured is Sumon, 23, a resident of the same area.

Police and local sources said the trio came to visit Fulbaria Martyrs' Monument under Lengura Union in the upazila riding by a motorcycle.

After visiting the place, they were returning home at around 4pm.

On their way, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Fulbaria Bazar area on the Kalmakanda-Lengura Road, which left Sabuj and Inchan dead on the spot and Sumon seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

Superintend of Netrakona Police Akbar Ali Munshi confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Babul, 32, son of Lokman Hossain, hailed from Purba Char Martin Village in Kamalnagar Upazila of Lakshmipur District.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Harun-ar-Rashid said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw rammed a battery-run auto-rickshaw near the City Centre at Sonaimuri Bazar at around 10am, which left the driver of the battery-run auto-rickshaw Babul dead on the spot and three people injured.

The injured are Milon Bala Das, 65, and Avik Das, 5, passengers of the battery-rickshaw, and Selim, 35, driver of the CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Noakhali General Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A young man was killed in a road accident in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Siam, 18, son of Hanif, a resident of Ghoshpara Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Patnitala PS Inspector Habibur Rahman said a sand-laden tractor hit a motorcycle at Harirampur Crossing on the Naogaon-Dhamoirhat Regional Road at around 11am, leaving its rider Siam seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Siam succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH, the official added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: At least 13 boys have been injured in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The injured are: Rezaul Mia, 15, Md Humayun Kabir, 18, Shahin, 17, Opu Mia, 17, Ashiq, 17, Shakil, 15, Abu Raihan, 17, Abu Sayeed, 20, Zakaria, 16, Nur Islam, 18, Rubel, 20, Kamrul Islam, 20, and Itnu Mia, 17.

Local sources said some 25 to 30 young boys were going to the district town from Ishwarganj riding by a pickup van.

At one stage, the pickup van turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Shibpur area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in the upazila, which left at least 13 boys injured.

Being informed, members of Ishwarganj Fire Service Station rescued the injured, and taken them to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex and Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident.











