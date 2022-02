Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Railway Police Md Didar Ahmed









Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Railway Police Md Didar Ahmed, BPM, PPM, inaugurating a multi-storey building at Saidpur Railway Police Lines in Nilphamari on Thursday. Saidpur Railway Police Superintend Siddiqui Tanzilur Rahman, Nilphamari PWD Sub-Divisional Engineer Md Delwar Mahfuz, and ASPs Shah Mamtazul Islam and Tobarak Ali were also present at the inauguration programme. photo: observer