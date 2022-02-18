Three nabbed with drugs in three districts

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Kishoreganj and Narayanganj, in two days.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained a Rohingya man along with 1,69,000 yaba tablets from Balukhali Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The detained person is Sadek Hossain, 25, son of Mir Ahmed.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of APBn raided a house owned by Sadek in Balukhali Rohingya Camp at dawn, and seized the yaba tablets worth about Tk 5.7 crore, said its Additional Superintend of Police Kamran Hossain.

Sadek has been detained during the drive, the ASP added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Ahmed Sanjul Morshed confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with nine kilograms of hemp from Mithamoin Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested person is Ariful Islam Mizan, 28, a resident of Farki Village in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District.

RAB-14 Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gopdighi area of the upazila in the morning, and arrested Ariful along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Mithamoin PS in this connection, the RAB official said.

NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested a man along with a foreign revolver and 100 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Shamsul Huda, a resident of Ashariyar Char area under Pirojpur Union in the upazila.

Sonargaon PS OC Hafizur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcer conducted a drive in Ashariyar Char area and arrested Shamsul Huda.

A total of 100 yaba tablets and a foreign-made pistol were also seized from his possession during the drive.

However, taking of legal steps against the arrested are under process, the OC added.













