Covid-19: Five more people die, 489 more infected in Rajshahi, Barishal

Five more people died of and 489 more have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Five more people died of and 383 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

One more person died of a total of 197 more have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,18,134 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit rising trend compared to the previous day's 186.

Of the 197 new cases, 71 were detected in Pabna, followed by 44 in Rajshahi including 41 in the city, 33 in Natore, 25 in Sirajganj, 11 in Bogura, seven in Naogaon, and three each in Joypurhat and Chapainawabganj districts.

A total of 1,739 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 704 were from Bogura, 340 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 177 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 1,08,754 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 881 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.

Our Bogura Correspondent added that one more person died of the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fazlur Rahman, 87, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 704 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 11 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the total virus cases to 24,842 in the district.

Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information at 1pm on Thursday.

According to the CS office sources, some 264 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 11 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 4.16 per cent.

A total of 1,40,126 samples have, so far, been tested for the virus in the district.

On the other hand, some 53 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery counts to 22,646 in the district.

Currently, 32 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while 18 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and three at TMSS Hospital in the district.

Earlier, four more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus.

Of the newly deceased, two were from Rajshahi and one from Natore and Joypurhat districts each.

Some 39 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 186 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,17,937 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 216.

Of the 186 new infected cases, 52 were detected in Natore, followed by 36 in Sirajganj, 28 in Bogura, 27 in Joypurhat, 13 in Rajshahi, including 12 in its city, 11 in Pabna, 10 in Naogaon and nine in Chapainawabganj districts.

A total of 1,735 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 703 were from Bogura, 338 from Rajshahi including 217 in the city and 177 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 1,07,873 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 523 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.

BARISHAL: A total of 106 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 51,984 in the division.

A total of 526 samples have been tested in six districts here in the last 24 hours where 106 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 20.15 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 40 are in Barishal including 16 in the city, 28 in Barguna, 16 in Patuakhali, 11 in Pirojpur, six in Jhalakathi and five in Bhola districts.

With this, the district-wise breakup of the total virus cases now stands at 20,982 in Barishal, 4,501 in Barguna, 6,968 in Patuakhali, 6,251 in Pirojpur, 5,508 in Jhalakathi and 7,774 in Bhola districts.

Meanwhile, a total of 687 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

The district-wise breakup of the total fatality cases from the virus roses to 234 in Barishal including 105 in the city, 99 in Barguna, 110 in Patuakhali, 83 in Pirojpur, 69 in Jhalakathi and 92 in Bhola districts.

On the other hand, some 199 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 47,471 in the division.











