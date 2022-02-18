Minor girl drowns in Barishal

BARISHAL, Feb 17: A 45-day-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rukaiya, daughter of Delwar Hossain Melkar, a resident of Kamlapur Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gournadi Model Police Station Md Harun-ar-Rashid said Rukaiya along with her mother went to visit her maternal grandfather's house in Badurtala Umedali Village under Khanjapur Union in the upazila.

However, Rukaiya fell in a pond nearby the house there in the afternoon while her relatives were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found her body and recovered it from the pond, the SI added.









