Manmohan blames Modi for failed foreign policy

NEW DELHI, February 17: India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday scathed the Modi led government for divisive politics, fake nationalism and failure on many fronts including foreign policy.

In a message to residents of Punjab, one of the poll bound States, Manmohan, a noted economist said that India's ties with neighbouring countries is getting strained and its old friends are also parting ways.

"The Chinese soldiers have been on our sacred land for more than a year. I hope those ruling the country would have now realised that ties with countries don't improve with forcibly embracing leaders, making them enjoy a ride on a swing or visiting them uninvited to have Biryani. (his reference was to leaders of China and Pakistan)

While appealing to the residents of Punjab to vote in favour of India's grand old party, the Indian National Congress, Dr Singh said that the situation in India is very worrisome. He said that the pandemic- hit citizens are troubled by short-sighted policies of the BJP government which have led to economic decline, inflation and unemployment. Instead of realizing its mistakes after being in power for seven and a half years, the government holds India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru responsible for the miseries of the citizens.







