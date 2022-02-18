Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

104 killed in deadly landslides in Brazil

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

A helicopter of a fire services rescue team overflies an area of a mudslide looking for survivors in Petropolis, Brazil on February 16, 2022. Large scale flooding destroyed hundreds of properties and claimed at least 100 lives in the area. photo : AFP

A helicopter of a fire services rescue team overflies an area of a mudslide looking for survivors in Petropolis, Brazil on February 16, 2022. Large scale flooding destroyed hundreds of properties and claimed at least 100 lives in the area. photo : AFP

PETRPOLIS, Feb 17: Rescue workers raced against the clock searching for any remaining survivors among mud and wreckage after devastating flash floods and landslides hit the picturesque Brazilian city of Petropolis, as authorities said Thursday the death toll had risen to 104.
Streets were turned into torrential rivers and houses swept away when heavy storms dumped a month's worth of rain in three hours on the scenic tourist town in the hills north of Rio de Janeiro.
With dozens still reported missing, fears that the death toll could climb further sent firefighters and volunteers scrambling through the remains of houses washed away in torrents of mud, many of them in impoverished hillside slums.
It is the latest in a series of deadly storms to hit Brazil in the past three months, which experts say are being made worse by climate change.
The state government said at least 24 people had been rescued alive.
Using dogs, excavators and helicopters, rescue workers were urgently searching for more before it was too late, with the Rio Public Prosecutor's office reporting that 35 missing people had been registered.
Around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools, officials said. Charities called for donations of mattresses, food, water, clothing and face masks for victims.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron announces troops to leave Mali after 10 years
Manmohan blames Modi for failed foreign policy
104 killed in deadly landslides in Brazil
Pullback takes time: Russia
ASEAN's five-point peace agreement on Myanmar crisis
Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's $16m settlement
Ottawa police chief resigns
US priest used wrong baptism words for 26yrs


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft