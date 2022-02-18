104 killed in deadly landslides in Brazil



A helicopter of a fire services rescue team overflies an area of a mudslide looking for survivors in Petropolis, Brazil on February 16, 2022. Large scale flooding destroyed hundreds of properties and claimed at least 100 lives in the area. photo : AFP

Streets were turned into torrential rivers and houses swept away when heavy storms dumped a month's worth of rain in three hours on the scenic tourist town in the hills north of Rio de Janeiro.

With dozens still reported missing, fears that the death toll could climb further sent firefighters and volunteers scrambling through the remains of houses washed away in torrents of mud, many of them in impoverished hillside slums.

It is the latest in a series of deadly storms to hit Brazil in the past three months, which experts say are being made worse by climate change.

The state government said at least 24 people had been rescued alive.

Using dogs, excavators and helicopters, rescue workers were urgently searching for more before it was too late, with the Rio Public Prosecutor's office reporting that 35 missing people had been registered.

Around 300 people were being housed in shelters, mostly in schools, officials said. Charities called for donations of mattresses, food, water, clothing and face masks for victims. -AFP









