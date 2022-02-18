Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pullback takes time: Russia

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

MOSCOW, Feb 17: The Kremlin on Thursday rejected what it called "unfounded accusations" by the United States and NATO that it was not withdrawing its forces from near Russia's border with Ukraine, saying it takes time to wind down military exercises.
Moscow announced on Tuesday a partial force pullback, easing Western fears of a looming invasion of Ukraine, but the United States and NATO said on Wednesday the Russian military presence there was actually growing, not diminishing.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing that Russia's defence ministry had a clear timetable for the return of units to their permanent bases.
"It's clear the grouping for the (military) exercises was built up over many weeks, and it is of course impossible to withdraw it in a single day. They can't just take off and fly away... it takes time," Peskov said. "As always unfounded accusations," he added.
Russia has repeatedly denied any plan to invade Ukraine, despite massing - according to US estimates - some 150,000 troops near the border. Russia is also holding huge military exercises in Belarus that are set to run until Sunday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron announces troops to leave Mali after 10 years
Manmohan blames Modi for failed foreign policy
104 killed in deadly landslides in Brazil
Pullback takes time: Russia
ASEAN's five-point peace agreement on Myanmar crisis
Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's $16m settlement
Ottawa police chief resigns
US priest used wrong baptism words for 26yrs


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft