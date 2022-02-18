Video
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:52 AM
Home Foreign News

ASEAN's five-point peace agreement on Myanmar crisis

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

PHNOM PENH, Feb 17: Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have urged Myanmar's military to follow a five-point "consensus" it agreed to last year at a crisis meeting of the bloc's leaders to address deadly unrest that followed a coup.
Below is the peace commitment that Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and the leaders of ASEAN's nine other states signed at the Jakarta meeting, which came two months after the military launched a crackdown on opponents to its coup, prompting international condemnation and sanctions.
1. That all violence in Myanmar be halted immediately. 2. That parties concerned engage in constructive dialogue to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people. 3. That a special envoy of the ASEAN chair facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of ASEAN. 4. That ASEAN provide humanitarian assistance. 5. That the special envoy and delegation visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.    -AFP


