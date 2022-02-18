Germany eyes historic T20 World Cup place

BERLIN, FEB 17: When Steven Knox first took charge of the German national cricket team in 2014, the idea that they could have qualified for a World Cup would have been absurd.

"We played a tournament in England that year and we were pretty hopeless. We've improved dramatically since then," the Germany coach and former Scotland international tells AFP.

Now, Germany are just a few games away from a place at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The ICC associate member finished second in their European Qualifier in 2021, earning a place at the Global Qualifier in Oman, where they face the likes of Bahrain, Ireland and the UAE.

Rank outsiders Germany have never played at this level before, but Knox is cautiously optimistic, noting that they need just three wins to earn a berth to the World Cup.

"I'm not going to say it's impossible. It's absolutely not impossible. But we would need to play out of our skins and meet a couple of teams on their off days," the 48-year-old says cheerfully. -AFP













