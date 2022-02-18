CWI considering to arrange Chartered flights for fans

Sending players on a Chartered flight has become very common nowadays, and more common during this pandemic times. However, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is considering this rare arrangement for the fans.

It is known that the limited availability of-inter island flights and seats is impacting some of the home fans' ability to support their favorite West Indies players live in stadiums.

The CWI board is working to ensure that they can help to get fans to reach at every venue. The board is exploring fan-chartered flights for up to 265 fans, but will seek to gauge their interest and will work to set these charters up over the next few days.

"Definitely it will not be free", Ricky Skerrit has confirmed.

Speaking exclusively, he added, "CWI is exploring the market for fans who may want to move following the second test in Barbados, to see the third test in Grenada. Scheduled Inter-island airline services have not returned to normal supply since the pandemic. Overseas cricket fans from the UK and North America can get direct international airlift into any one Caribbean island much easier than they can fly from island to island".

"We are hoping all should be back to normal by the time of the Indian tour in July this year".

Johnny Grave, the CEO adds, "we may take the risk and arrange a special flight for fans to assist them in moving between the Test countries. We are just exploring this at the moment to gauge demand and interest by fans. Fans would pay for their seat on the flight, if we do it".











