Bashundhara Kings' historic win at new home



A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and Bangladesh Police Football Club in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League at Bashundhara Kings Arena on Thursday. photo: Observer

The boys outplayed Bangladesh Police Football Club on the day in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League match.

The venue witnessed a few unofficial matches before. But no official matches were played until that day.

Although the Bashundhara boys succeeded to win the match, a few issues surely dimmed the colour of the historic moment.

The Kings Arena which was still under construction housed some 500 spectators on the day ignoring the COVID protocol set by the authority during the pandemic. A 'controversial' decision made by the match referee was also a significant matter.

The National team head coach Javier Fernandez was present at the gallery to observe the performance of the local booters.

The first half was fruitless for both the opponents. Police's team skipper and Brazilian defender Danilo Augusto Chapoval de Azevedo outshined all others in the first half intercepting several attempts from the opponents. Bashundhara midfielder Sohel Rana made quite a few impressive attempts yet failed to find the net in the end.

The home side had to wait till the 66th minute to open the scoresheet. Receiving the ball from Biplob Ahmed, substitute midfielder Mahdi Yusuf Khan carried the ball onto the right upper flank and tricked a marker before passing the ball to Brazilian striker and team skipper Robson Azevedo da Silva who from the edge of the box sent the ball home. The arena filled with cheers of the home crowd.

The home side was able to double the lead, profiting from a 'controversial' decision of a penalty kick in the 77th minute. Robson Azevedo da Silva didn't miss the net.

Yet it was witnessed that the grounded booter of Bashundhara was never in contact with Police defender Danilo, referee Anisur Rahman Sagor whistled the penalty kick. Such a controversial decision not only dimmed the colour of the day when the arena was inaugurated but also raised questions about the standards of refereeing in the league.

The Police boys became a ten-man unit in the 82nd minute when Police defender Esanur Rahman was handed his second yellow card (equivalent to a red card) by the referee.

The 87th minute of the match saw the third goal of the home side. The maker of the first goal, midfielder Mahdi Yusuf Khan passed the ball to striker Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha who sent the ball home with an amazing shot.

Bashundhara boys, indeed, made it their day winning their first official match, in the Bashundhara Kings Arena.

At halftime, the founder and chairman of Bashundhara Group Ahmed Akbar Sobhan inaugurated the venue by releasing balloons and pigeons. BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and others were present there.







It was a historic moment for Bashundhara Kings as the club found a 3-0 win in the inaugural match of its new home Bashundhara Kings Arena, the only football ground owned by a club in South Asia, on Thursday.The boys outplayed Bangladesh Police Football Club on the day in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League match.The venue witnessed a few unofficial matches before. But no official matches were played until that day.Although the Bashundhara boys succeeded to win the match, a few issues surely dimmed the colour of the historic moment.The Kings Arena which was still under construction housed some 500 spectators on the day ignoring the COVID protocol set by the authority during the pandemic. A 'controversial' decision made by the match referee was also a significant matter.The National team head coach Javier Fernandez was present at the gallery to observe the performance of the local booters.The first half was fruitless for both the opponents. Police's team skipper and Brazilian defender Danilo Augusto Chapoval de Azevedo outshined all others in the first half intercepting several attempts from the opponents. Bashundhara midfielder Sohel Rana made quite a few impressive attempts yet failed to find the net in the end.The home side had to wait till the 66th minute to open the scoresheet. Receiving the ball from Biplob Ahmed, substitute midfielder Mahdi Yusuf Khan carried the ball onto the right upper flank and tricked a marker before passing the ball to Brazilian striker and team skipper Robson Azevedo da Silva who from the edge of the box sent the ball home. The arena filled with cheers of the home crowd.The home side was able to double the lead, profiting from a 'controversial' decision of a penalty kick in the 77th minute. Robson Azevedo da Silva didn't miss the net.Yet it was witnessed that the grounded booter of Bashundhara was never in contact with Police defender Danilo, referee Anisur Rahman Sagor whistled the penalty kick. Such a controversial decision not only dimmed the colour of the day when the arena was inaugurated but also raised questions about the standards of refereeing in the league.The Police boys became a ten-man unit in the 82nd minute when Police defender Esanur Rahman was handed his second yellow card (equivalent to a red card) by the referee.The 87th minute of the match saw the third goal of the home side. The maker of the first goal, midfielder Mahdi Yusuf Khan passed the ball to striker Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha who sent the ball home with an amazing shot.Bashundhara boys, indeed, made it their day winning their first official match, in the Bashundhara Kings Arena.At halftime, the founder and chairman of Bashundhara Group Ahmed Akbar Sobhan inaugurated the venue by releasing balloons and pigeons. BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and others were present there.