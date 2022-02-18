Video
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:51 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2022

Grand finale today

Barishal, Comilla to race for title

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will engage in the battle of royal in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022 today. The match will kick start at 5:30pm at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Among the previous three meets in the ongoing BPL, Comilla defeated Barishal by 60 runs and conceded a 32-run rout in the return group phase meet. The two sides locked the horns in the 1st Qualifier on February 14 and Barishal were triumphant in the nail biter by 10 runs. Victorians therefore, had to take Chattogram Challengers in the 2nd qualifier on February 16, in which they trounced Challengers by seven wickets to reclaim the title race.
Barishal however, ended their group stage as the table toppers winning seven off 10 matches and shared points in one game due to drizzling while Victorians had six wins and one shared point.
Both the sides are full of game changers. Shakib Al Hasan led Barishal tented Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Mujeeb Ur Rahman among the overseas players while Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nayeem Hasan and Nurul Hasan Shohan are among the local consistent performer for FBs.
Comilla on the contrary signed with Moeen Ali, Faf Du Plessis, Cameron Delport and Sunil Narine alongside local game makers like skipper Imrul Kayes, Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman.
Victorians hold the trophy of the most rigorous domestic event of Bangladesh earlier in 2015 and 2019, are upbeat to seal the title for the 3rd time while Barishal played final twice in 2012 and 2015 as Barisal Burners, are desperate to clinch maiden BPL title. Dhaka took the plaque home for three times among previous seven seasons while Rajshahi and Rangpur were the champions of 2017 and 2020 respectively.







Grand finale today


