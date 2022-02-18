Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach

Australia's Shane McDermott, who recently was Sri Lanka's fielding coach will take up the same role with the Bangladesh national team, it is learnt.

According to the highly placed sources in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asked McDermott to take his new job with the series against South Africa.

The Bangladesh team is scheduled to travel to SA for two Tests and three ODIs from March 8 to April 11 this year .

The 41-year-old Australian, whose contract was not renewed by the SLC last year will work with the Bangladesh team till 2023 World Cup.











