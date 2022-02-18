Ultra poor remains out of PKSF Flood Project in Jamalpur



With the help of PKSF's ECCCP - Project char dwellers elevated the plinths of their homesteads at Balajur Union under Jamalpur. The picture was taken on Thursday. photo : Observer

Noted poet Al-Mahmoud, in one of his poems writes, 'When lost in a wink,' describes the psycho-social horrors of river erosion in the words of a teenager. Like that teenager, many people of Jamalpur's char areas have already lost their homesteads due to flood. But recently with support from the Extended Community Climate Project-Flood (ECCCP-Flood) being implemented by Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) project they elevated the plinth of their low-lying homesteads.

Shahida Khatun, 46, wife of Abdul Maleque, 55, was born in an ordinary family at Char Boira of Sharishabari Upazila of Jamalpur. Her husband is a farmer who also works as seasonal labour. Shahida's times were not so rosy. Every year the village of Char Boira remains submerged in the floodwater for about four months of the year and her house went under 4 feet of floodwater in the last flood. Cattle, poultry were washed away and furniture was damaged. She remains homeless for three to four months and took refuge in shelter centres or other people's houses during each flood season. Moreover, it caused extensive damages to the infrastructure of her house.

However, her life now is far from ordinary and is full of success stories. Shahida is also a homemaker and seasonal labour. She has come through a community consultation meeting and finally joined in the ECCCP-Flood project as a programme participant and became a member of CCAG. After discussion at the CCAG committee meeting, her homestead was selected for raising the plinth level, then the project personnel visited her house and took measurements of her homestead. At present, the ECCCP-flood project raised her house about 6 feet high from the ground considering the last flood's height. The project carried out three-fourth of the cost to raise the plinth of Shahida's homestead.

Now she is strong enough and also courageous to lease some land for cultivation and rearing goats. Besides, she started vegetable cultivation and gardening on her raised homestead. She said, "Now I can continue household-based economic activities like goat/poultry rearing, etc. as usual which helps me earn cash."

"During the flood neighbouring flood-affected people can take shelter on my raised plinths and reduce loss of lives and assets also," she added.

But the ECCCP-Flood project has criteria as they give three-fourth of money of the total cost to raise the homestead.

Nazrul Islam, 42, a resident of the same area, is a disabled person as he lost two of his hands in an accident. He has two children. A small shop is his only source of income. As he has no money needed to get support from PKSF his homestead is still low lying. And every year he faces dangerous flood and loses his small capital.

Sadly those who have enough money to fulfil the ECCCP-Flood project criteria only get the support and those who do not have don't get the support.

According to a survey conducted by the Bangladesh Environmental Movement, about 6,000 hectares of land is lost to riverbed every year due to erosion.

However, the US$ 13.33 million ECCC-Flood project aims to provide climate-resilient shelters, livelihood, safe drinking water and sanitation for these people. The four-year project, which was initiated in April 2020, is being implemented in the five most flood vulnerable districts - Kurigram, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha and Jamalpur - in Bangladesh with financial support from Green Climate Fund (GCF).

However, the PKSF in collaboration with the regional partner of Eco Social Development Organization (ESDO) is carrying out project works at Sharishabari and Madarganj upazilas in Jamalpur district.

Md Pogidur Rahman, ECCCP-Flood project coordinator of Jamalpur, said, "The goal of the project is to increase resilience of the poor, marginalized and climate vulnerable communities towards the adverse effects of climate change in flood prone areas.The objectives of the project are to build flood free homestead for climate vulnerable household and to supply safe drinking water for flood vulnerable community."

"Over 878 homestead plinths have already been raised for people of vulnerable communities to save their assets from flood. About 560 goat-rearing sheds were constructed so far, while about 2,140 goats are being reared in these houses", he added.

Dr Muhammed Forruq Rahman, manager (research and advocacy) of the Network on Climate Change, Bangladesh (NCC, B), said, "It is obvious that most of the Char dwellers live on agriculture and livestock which is highly vulnerable to climate change-induced floods. Many of them are ultra-poor. Those who do not manage to contribute the minimum share, they are excluded for the selection. In the flood-prone areas, a flood-free homestead provides the basic support to survive to the recurrent flood risk. Ultra poor, marginalized and physically disable people should be included in the target list to increase their resilience of the climate-induced flood risk." 'Flood' is another name for panic among the residents of the river banks. Large areas of the country are affected by flood every year. As a result, thousands of families are losing their homes and lands on a yearly basis. 