CID behind disappearances: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged, "Government is now carrying out its disappearances and extrajudicial killings with the help of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), as the image of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was tarnished in the international arena for the same offence".

Rizvi made this comment in a press release on Thursday.

Rizvi said, "For more than a decade, the illegitimate government used disappearances, murders and kidnapping as a means of maintaining their power". "US sanctions on few government law agencies officials and pressure from domestic and foreign human rights groups, have reduced these crimes in the country. But recently, the government has come back to its old demonic face and violating human rights using CID".

"The United Nations has already asked for information on the disappearances. The UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Missing Persons is going to take urgent action against the crime", Rizvi said, adding that, "That is why the foreign minister and the home minister are talking nonsense about disappearances and murders".









