Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP has no political base: Quader

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday BNP has no political base without hatching conspiracy and making falsehood.
"The nation is again witnessing shameless and desperate behavior of BNP leaders for grabbing state power through conspiracy likewise they did in the past," he said this in a statement. The statement was issued in protest of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's falsehood over the Election Commission and the Search Committee.
Quader said as BNP couldn't impress the people with their acts or they are now continuously making irresponsible comments over important national issues without taking up any political programme for public interests.
BNP which was established through killing, coup and conspiracy, could not get rid of their inherited political strategy rather they are sharpening weapons of evil politics to take ill strategies against the democracy to confuse the nation, he mentioned. As part of their evil plans, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is making comments against the search committee without maintaining political courtesy, he said.
The minister said the Search Committee is continuing its works for the formation of an independent and neutral Election Commission. "I hope, Search Committee members will discharge their legal and moral duties and play a responsible role in constituting an independent and neutral Election Commission," he said. Mentioning that the Search Committee is still doing their works, he said Mirza Fakhrul is continuously making reckless comments centering the committee in a purpose-oriented way before completion of the works of the search committee or taking up final decision by the committee.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ultra poor remains out of PKSF Flood Project in Jamalpur
CID behind disappearances: Rizvi
BNP has no political base: Quader
Kamal meets UAE officials
Novel method of stemming C-19 spread at DU
Witness testifies on Aritri suicide
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Passing out parade of 97th batch of BGB held


Latest News
Barishal, Comilla vie for ultimate glory in BPL
TCB to provide food support to 1 cr families during Ramadan
Russia prepared to attack Ukraine: US
DMP chief asks police to work with professionalism
No plan to attack Ukraine: Russia
10m vaccine shots to be given on Feb 26: Health Minister
BNP feels unhappy as countrymen are happy: Hasan
HC allows Evaly's Rassel, Shamima to transfer 50pc of their shares to relatives
BNP has no political base without making falsehood: Quader
People deserve right to know about sacking ACC official: TIB
Most Read News
Educational institutions to reopen on February 22
High schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22
BNP's behavior threat to democracy: Hasan
13 dead after falling into well in India
Kosovo’s 14th independence anniversary and new reasons for optimism
Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash
Russia sees US comments on Ukraine disgraceful
Lalbagh teenager rape: Prime accused arrested
US accuses Russia of deploying 7000 more troops to Ukraine border
Brazil floods, landslides kill 94, search on for missing 35
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft