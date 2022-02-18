BNP has no political base: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday BNP has no political base without hatching conspiracy and making falsehood.

"The nation is again witnessing shameless and desperate behavior of BNP leaders for grabbing state power through conspiracy likewise they did in the past," he said this in a statement. The statement was issued in protest of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's falsehood over the Election Commission and the Search Committee.

Quader said as BNP couldn't impress the people with their acts or they are now continuously making irresponsible comments over important national issues without taking up any political programme for public interests.

BNP which was established through killing, coup and conspiracy, could not get rid of their inherited political strategy rather they are sharpening weapons of evil politics to take ill strategies against the democracy to confuse the nation, he mentioned. As part of their evil plans, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is making comments against the search committee without maintaining political courtesy, he said.

The minister said the Search Committee is continuing its works for the formation of an independent and neutral Election Commission. "I hope, Search Committee members will discharge their legal and moral duties and play a responsible role in constituting an independent and neutral Election Commission," he said. Mentioning that the Search Committee is still doing their works, he said Mirza Fakhrul is continuously making reckless comments centering the committee in a purpose-oriented way before completion of the works of the search committee or taking up final decision by the committee.










