Kamal meets UAE officials

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who is now on an official visit to United Arab Emirates, has met the country's Trade and Economic Minister Maj Gen Dr Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, also the president of Interpol, at a hotel in Dubai.

In last two days Wednesday and Thursday, he also met the country's Deputy Prime Minister Lt. Gen Sheikh Zayed Al Nahian, also the Home Minister, at a venue of the Expo-2022 in Dubai and Administrator of Fuzaira province Sheikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sarki at his office during the visit.

A Home Ministry press release said, UAE Trade and Economic Minister Dr Ahmed Naser Al Raisi expressed his country's intension to extend business and other development activities in Bangladesh during his meeting with Home Minister Kamal.

During the meeting, the UAE Minister praised Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Home Minister Kamal for their continuous efforts to combat militancy and terrorism in the country. He also expressed their intension to train Bangladesh's law enforcement agency members and exchange information of intelligence agencies to control law and order.

During his meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Zayed Al Nahian, Home Minister invited him to visit to Dhaka. Sheikh Zayed accepted his invitation.

Praising the skilled workforces working in the country, he expressed to hire more Bangladeshi workers. At the same time, he also gave assurance of increasing bilateral trades between the two countries and UAE investment in Bangladesh.













