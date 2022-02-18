Video
Novel method of stemming C-19 spread at DU

Door closed but windows open

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Tausiful Islam

"It seems like human beings get infected with the Coronavirus in the classrooms only. Everything is going on with full enthusiasm except in person class activities in our university," said a resident of Masterda Surja Sen Hall of Dhaka University who has attended classes online but now is participating in the fifth semester test of third-year in person in the examination halls.
To prevent Covid-19 infection, the Dhaka University (DU) authorities suspended all the classroom activities abiding by the government decision in two phases --- January 21 to February 6 and February 7 to 21.
The authorities also said in-person classes of the only first-year students of the university will resume from February 22. But it is still undecided when the classes of the other years will start in person.
If we look into the overall scene of the university campus, it is seen that all the activities including social, political and cultural programmes are being held as usual like before.
Students are hurdling for a seat in the central library and libraries in their respective halls' every day morning, participating in political programmes in Madhur Canteen every noon and gathering at TSC, Hakim Chattar and Milon Chattar for entertainment every evening. During all these gatherings, no one is seen maintaining health guidelines including wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance.
On the other hand, on average around 20 to 25 students lay on the floor of gonorooms which can accommodate less than 8. There are more than 150 such gonorooms in eighteen residential halls of the university.
Besides, examinations of various departments are going on in person in the examination centres and all the office activities of the departments, institutes, faculties and administrative building are being conducted in full swing.
Consequently, it seems like Dhaka University (DU) authorities are preventing Coronavirus infection by closing the door but keeping all the windows open.


