Friday, 18 February, 2022
Witness testifies on Aritri suicide

Published : Friday, 18 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Onik, a neighbour of Aritri Adhikary, a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School who committed suicide, testified in the court on Thursday.
Judge Rabiul Alam of Dhaka's third Additional Metropolitan Session's Judge recorded the statements of the Aritri's neighbour and fixed March 14 for producing the rest of the witnesses.
Including the witness a total 10 witnesses out of 18 testified in the court of this case. Two accused teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Nazneen Ferdous and Zinat Akhter were present during the trial.
Aritri Adhikary, a ninth grader student of  Viqarunnisa Noon School and  College was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in the capital's Shantinagar on December 3 in 2018 hours after she and  her parents were allegedly insulted by the teachers.


