Passing out parade of 97th batch of BGB held



The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been fighting against smuggling drugs like Yaba and 'Ice' at the border roads across three hilly districts of Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban.

Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB, said on Thursday after attending the parade as chief guest and receiving the salute in the morning at the BGB Training Centre and School at Baitul Izzat in Satkania upazila of Chattogram.

Border road construction work is continuing to ensure security in the areas, he said. Once the border road is constructed there can be more patrols so the drug smuggling will stop, he added.

Awareness is also need to stop drug smuggling in the country, he also said.

The training of the 97th batch of the BGB concluded on Thursday with a passing out parade in Chattogram.

From this batch, 621 men and 49 women participated in the parade at BGB Training Centre and School at Baitul Izzat in Satkania upazila of the district. A total of 215 recruits participated in the training at Chuadanga Battalion. A total of 885 recruits participated in the training at Satkania and at Chuadanga.

DG BGB handed over crest to the best all-rounder recruit Nurul Huda Mamun and other best soldiers under different categories at the end of the training programme.

The border security force is now capable of carrying out duties on water, land and air, the DG added.

The DG said the BGB has been made a three-dimensional force through the use of technology and ensuring other facilities.

He urged the new recruits to uphold the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and give importance to the basic principle of the force. BGB's success in protecting the border and preventing smuggling and trafficking of women and children is commendable, he said.

Senior officials of the Chattogram Regional BGB, officials of local civil administration, police and local public representatives were also present at the programme. A total of 73 composite modern Border Observation Posts (BOPs) were under construction to ensure border security and safe placement of BGB members for conducting operations and necessary activities at the border areas.

This will enable BGB to strengthen surveillance to curb crime, human trafficking and illegal trade at the border areas across the country.

As a paramilitary force, the main responsibility of the BGB is to provide security in the 4,427km border areas of the country. It has a border of 4,156 km with India and 271 km with Myanmar.













